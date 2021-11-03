Exploring Chattanooga and the historic, haunted Read House hotel

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores things to do and see in Chattanooga, Tennessee with Candace Litchfield, Chattanooga Tourism’s advocacy director. James Bambrey, general manager at the historic Read House in the heart of downtown, shares his best picks in the riverside town.

Bambrey also shares the back story about Room 311—it’s so haunted that it remains unavailable for overnight stays other than the weeks leading up to Halloween—and even then guests are known to abruptly check out before the witching hour.

