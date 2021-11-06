© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A different war--Naval Seabee recalls his three tours in Vietnam building schools, wells and roads

Published November 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM PDT
Vogel Seabee.jpeg
U.S. Navy
/
Ken Vogel in the field in Vietnam

U.S. Navy Commander (Ret.) Ken Vogel recalls his three tours of duty in Vietnam as a leader of a Seabee construction battalion. A component of the war in Vietnam that rarely made the evening news was the de-pacification program, sometime referred to as winning hearts and minds.

Vogel’s fondest memory of his time in Vietnam evolves around building a schoolhouse. Join Vogel as he revisits his journey from Naval Base Ventura County—Point Mugu/Port Hueneme to Vietnam and back.

