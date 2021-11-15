© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Cheese, Bees, and Innovative Land Management--An insider’s look at western Marin County

Published November 15, 2021 at 6:43 AM PST
Vivs-Cow-0450.jpeg
Vivian Straus
/
Cows in West Marin and rural Sonoma await your visit along the fables Cheese Trail.

Join correspondent Laurie McAndish King as she chats with Vivien Straus, a Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) board member, at Straus Home Ranch in the rolling hills of Marshall, California.

The organization works with local ranchers—many of whom are struggling now because of the drought—to help them stay on their land, address climate change, and experiment with innovative ways to manage water.

Vivien knows the creameries in West Marin and Sonoma, and has been impressed with the area’s particularly skillful craft cheesemakers.

She founded the Cheese Trail to help draw attention to them, eventually expanding to include cheesemakers all the way from Crescent City to San Diego, including a significant cluster on the Central Coast. Vivien gives us the inside scoop on where we can sample cheeses, take cheesemaking classes, go on farm tours, experience goat yoga, and even pet a water buffalo—they apparently get ecstatic if you brush them the right way.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Host of the Lowell Thomas Award-winning NPR digital media travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Wilmer has also produced the on-air travel show for KCBX since 1989. Wilmer also served as digital-media travel host for KRML in Carmel, Calif 2015-2017.
