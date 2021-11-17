Grandson of Rock City founder shares tales of the iconic Americana destination

Join Bill Chapin, grandson of the founding family of the legendary tourist attraction,

See Rock City on a mountaintop overlooking Chattanooga Tennessee shares tales of the iconic destination’s history.

Susan Harris, Rock City CEO, shares more cool tales about the unique destination and Chapin’s family history.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.