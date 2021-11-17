© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Grandson of Rock City founder shares tales of the iconic Americana destination

Published November 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
Thomas Wilmer
/
The iconic Americana destination See Rock City has been an icon of Chattanooga since 1930.

Join Bill Chapin, grandson of the founding family of the legendary tourist attraction,
See Rock City on a mountaintop overlooking Chattanooga Tennessee shares tales of the iconic destination’s history.

Susan Harris, Rock City CEO, shares more cool tales about the unique destination and Chapin’s family history.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
