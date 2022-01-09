© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Mississippi River’s U. S. Army Corps’ Lock & Dam No. 20

Published January 9, 2022 at 8:59 PM PST
Lock & Dam #20 on the Mississippi.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Tugboat pushes barges in to position to transit Lock & Dam #20 on the Mighty Mississippi near the town of Canton.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Ralph Martin at Lock & Dam Number 20 on the Mississippi near Canton in Lewis County, Missouri.

Martin, Executive Director of Lewis County Economic Development shares insights about the lock and dam and the economic advantages of river transport versus truck and trailers on the highways.

Tom Wilmer (left) with Ralph Martin at Lock and Dam #20.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
Ralph Martin, CEO Lewis County IDA (left) shares details of operating Lock & Dam #20 on the Mississippi with correspondent Tom Wilmer.
Corp of Engineers Lock & Dam #20 signage.jpeg
Randi Hair
/
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' signage for Lock & Dam #20.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:

  • Mobley—The Magic City

  • Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal

    Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tom Wilmer
