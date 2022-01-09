Exploring Mississippi River’s U. S. Army Corps’ Lock & Dam No. 20

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Ralph Martin at Lock & Dam Number 20 on the Mississippi near Canton in Lewis County, Missouri.

Martin, Executive Director of Lewis County Economic Development shares insights about the lock and dam and the economic advantages of river transport versus truck and trailers on the highways.

Randi Hair / Ralph Martin, CEO Lewis County IDA (left) shares details of operating Lock & Dam #20 on the Mississippi with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Randi Hair / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' signage for Lock & Dam #20.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:



Mobley—The Magic City

Mark Twain's hometown of Hannibal

