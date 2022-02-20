Costa Rica's brilliant children's museum

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Gloria Calderón, Director of the Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Ms. Calderón talks about the engaging hands-on children’s museum, her passion for the country, and the work-in-progress to create an adjunct museum showcasing the former prison’s story.

Tom Wilmer / Old prison cell door left in place at Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The Children’s Museum opened in 1994 in a long abandoned prison with a history rivaling the world’s worst hell holes of incarceration.

Tom Wilmer / there's lots of engaging exhibits for kids of all ages at the Gloria Calderón, Director of the Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The idea to repurpose the prison as a place of light for children was conceived and shepherded by the former first Lady of the Republic of Costa Rica, Mrs. Gloria Bejarano de Calderón, Gloria’s mother.

Tom Wilmer / Gloria Calderón, Director of the Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

