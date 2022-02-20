© 2022 KCBX

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Costa Rica's brilliant children's museum

Published February 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM PST

Tom Wilmer
/
Museo de los Niños, San Jose, Costa Rica.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Gloria Calderón, Director of the Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Ms. Calderón talks about the engaging hands-on children’s museum, her passion for the country, and the work-in-progress to create an adjunct museum showcasing the former prison’s story.


Tom Wilmer
/
Old prison cell door left in place at Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The Children’s Museum opened in 1994 in a long abandoned prison with a history rivaling the world’s worst hell holes of incarceration.


Tom Wilmer
/
there's lots of engaging exhibits for kids of all ages at the Gloria Calderón, Director of the Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The idea to repurpose the prison as a place of light for children was conceived and shepherded by the former first Lady of the Republic of Costa Rica, Mrs. Gloria Bejarano de Calderón, Gloria’s mother.


Tom Wilmer
/
Gloria Calderón, Director of the Museo de los Niños in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Museo de los Niños, San Jose, Costa Rica Facebook page

This show was first broadcast in 2016 and is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best travel show celebrating 32 years producing travel shows for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer airing over NPR affiliate KCBX.

Financial support for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Costa Rica
Tom Wilmer
