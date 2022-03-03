© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Upscale glamping and African safari tent-camping at Buellton, California’s Sideways Inn

Published March 3, 2022 at 9:48 PM PST
African Safari Tent camp at Sideways Inn, Buellton, CA.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
African Safari tent camp is just one of many of the diverse travel accommodation experiences available at Sideways Inn, Buellton, California.

Charity Baxter, regional director for Highway West Vacations visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Buellton, California’s Sideways Inn.

Managed by Highway West Vacations, Sideways is just one of the group’s unique vacation destinations located on the Central Coast.

Nawal Kassir Photography _ Flying Flags Property-014.jpeg
Nawal Kassir Photography
/
The brand new Highway West Vacation's Avila Beach glamping tents overlooking the bay.

A sampler includes the Vinland and Winston Hotels in Solvang and a brand new upscale Avila Beach glamping destination.

The Winston Solvang.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The upscale boutique Winston Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Solvang, California.

In addition to the traditional hotel facilities at Buellton’s Sideways inn, the sprawling property’s overnight accommodation options include upscale RV facilities, an Airstream trailer village, an African safari tent-camp and much more.

Airstream at Sideays Inn.jpg
KAMBRIA FISCHER PHOTOGRAPHY
/
Kambria Fischer Photography
Airstream accommodation at the Sideways Inn, Buellton, California
Canned Ham camping at Sideways Inn Buellton CA.jpg
KAMBRIA FISCHER PHOTOGRAPHY
/
Classic "Canned Ham" trailer accommodations at Sideways Inn, Buellton, California.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Santa Barbara County
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer