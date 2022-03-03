Upscale glamping and African safari tent-camping at Buellton, California’s Sideways Inn

Charity Baxter, regional director for Highway West Vacations visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Buellton, California’s Sideways Inn.

Managed by Highway West Vacations, Sideways is just one of the group’s unique vacation destinations located on the Central Coast.

Nawal Kassir Photography / The brand new Highway West Vacation's Avila Beach glamping tents overlooking the bay.

A sampler includes the Vinland and Winston Hotels in Solvang and a brand new upscale Avila Beach glamping destination.

Tom Wilmer / The upscale boutique Winston Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Solvang, California.

In addition to the traditional hotel facilities at Buellton’s Sideways inn, the sprawling property’s overnight accommodation options include upscale RV facilities, an Airstream trailer village, an African safari tent-camp and much more.

KAMBRIA FISCHER PHOTOGRAPHY / Kambria Fischer Photography Airstream accommodation at the Sideways Inn, Buellton, California