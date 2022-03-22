Detroit Tigers exemplifies baseball as passionately social and stat driven game

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Detroit, Michigan at Comerica Park, the home of the Detroit Tigers. Wilmer visits with Ron Colangelo, Vice President Communications for the Detroit Tigers in the press box.

Tom Wilmer / Ball in play at Detroit Tiger's Comerica Park

The passion of Detroit Tigers' fans serves as testimonial that baseball is probably the most social of the spectator sports, and definitely a stats driven game.

The interview with Ron Colangelo originally aired July 5, 2016


