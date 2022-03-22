Detroit Tigers exemplifies baseball as passionately social and stat driven game

© 2022 KCBX
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Detroit, Michigan at Comerica Park, the home of the Detroit Tigers. Wilmer visits with Ron Colangelo, Vice President Communications for the Detroit Tigers in the press box.

The passion of Detroit Tigers' fans serves as testimonial that baseball is probably the most social of the spectator sports, and definitely a stats driven game.

Financial support for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast

The interview with Ron Colangelo originally aired July 5, 2016 and is reshared as a best-of-the-best podcast from the archives of Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer archives spanning 32 years

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
