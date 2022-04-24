© 2022 KCBX
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Victoria Newhouse shares insights from her new book, Parks of the 21st Century: Reinvented Landscapes, Reclaimed Territories

Published April 24, 2022 at 8:52 PM PDT
ParksOfThe21stCentury_cover.jpeg
Courtesy of the author
/
Book cover: Parks of the 21st Century: Reinvented Landscapes, Reclaimed Territories

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a telephone conversation with Victoria Newhouse in New York City.

Newhouse is a renowned architectural historian and her writings have appeared in the New York Times, Architectural Digest and numerous other publications.

Newhouse is also author of numerous books including the recently published Parks of the 21st Century: Reinvented Landscapes, Reclaimed Territories.

Elevated Walk - Sunset Fuzhou, China.jpeg
Courtesy of the author
/
Elevated walkway, Fuzhou, China

Acclaim for Parks of the 21st Century includes a review by Adrian Benepe, President of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and former New York City Parks Commissioner—“Over the past to decades we have experienced a new Golden Age of parks in cities around the world.

FO_TAOPU CENTRAL PARK_Northwest Shanghai_Caterpillar Tunnel_Holi Photography.jpeg
Ma ChengRong Holi Photography
/
Fo Taupo Central Park's "Caterpillar Tunnel" Northwest Shanghai, China

This phenomenon has been validated, documented, and beautifully illustrated by Victoria Newhouse and Alex Pisha in Parks of the 21st Century…This carefully researched and lavishly illustrated book is a necessary addition to the library of every civic leader, architect, planner, teacher, or anyone who cares about livable cities and cutting-edge landscape design.”

Surfacedesign_The Beach at Expedia_MarionBrenner_1908-105.jpeg
Marion Brenner
/
Surface design at Expedia's Beach park in Seattle.

