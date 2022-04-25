© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring cool things to do and see in Monterey County with Rachel Dinbokowitz

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM PDT
Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau
Rachel Dinbokowitz visits the Monterey Bay seashore

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Monterey Plaza Hotel on Cannery Row. Come along and join Tom for a visit with Rachel Dinbokowitz, public relations manager for the Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Tom Wilmer
Cannery Row on the Monterey Bay with its distinctive fly-overs a vestige of the days when canneries were in operation and they shuttled cans and material above the roadways in the fly-overs.

Rachel shares insights about what’s new and happening on the Monterey Peninsula: from Cannery Row, to Pacific Grove, Carmel and Carmel Valley, the new breweries in Salinas, exploring the fabled River Road Wine Trail in Salinas Valley and hiking through Pinnacles National Park—California’s newest National Park.

Tom Wilmer
Pacific Grove's iconic Seven Gables Inn
Tom Wilmer
Iconic windswept pine on 17 Mile Drive, Monterey County

Monterey County is blessed with a plethora of unique places—you could spend an entire day just savoring the legendary Monterey Bay Aquarium’s new exhibit, Into the Deep exhibition that showcases the amazing, exotic sea creatures from the dark abyss.

Monterey Bay Aquarium
Creature from the deep abyss featured at Monterey Bay Aquarium

The experience concludes with a visit to the seafloor, featuring awe-inspiring creatures like giant spider crabs, bone-eating worms, and giant isopods. Visitors will also learn about the ocean floor's hydrothermal vents and scavenger sea critters who survive on whale carcasses.

Tom Wilmer
Monterry County's fabled River Road wine trail.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast

Tom Wilmer
Pacific Grove lighthouse
Tom Wilmer
Vista across Monterey Bay from Schooners Restaurant on Cannery Row.

