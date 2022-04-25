Exploring cool things to do and see in Monterey County with Rachel Dinbokowitz

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Monterey Plaza Hotel on Cannery Row. Come along and join Tom for a visit with Rachel Dinbokowitz, public relations manager for the Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Tom Wilmer / Cannery Row on the Monterey Bay with its distinctive fly-overs a vestige of the days when canneries were in operation and they shuttled cans and material above the roadways in the fly-overs.

Rachel shares insights about what’s new and happening on the Monterey Peninsula: from Cannery Row, to Pacific Grove, Carmel and Carmel Valley, the new breweries in Salinas, exploring the fabled River Road Wine Trail in Salinas Valley and hiking through Pinnacles National Park—California’s newest National Park.

Tom Wilmer / Pacific Grove's iconic Seven Gables Inn

Tom Wilmer / Iconic windswept pine on 17 Mile Drive, Monterey County

Monterey County is blessed with a plethora of unique places—you could spend an entire day just savoring the legendary Monterey Bay Aquarium’s new exhibit, Into the Deep exhibition that showcases the amazing, exotic sea creatures from the dark abyss.

Monterey Bay Aquarium / Creature from the deep abyss featured at Monterey Bay Aquarium

The experience concludes with a visit to the seafloor, featuring awe-inspiring creatures like giant spider crabs, bone-eating worms, and giant isopods. Visitors will also learn about the ocean floor's hydrothermal vents and scavenger sea critters who survive on whale carcasses.

Tom Wilmer / Monterry County's fabled River Road wine trail.

Tom Wilmer / Pacific Grove lighthouse