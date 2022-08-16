Oakland, California’s fascinating Museum of California

The 300,000 square-foot Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) celebrates three historically independent disciplines—art, history, and natural sciences.

Oakland Museum of California's art gallery.

OMCA’s collections comprise more than 1.9 million objects including seminal art works, historical artifacts, ethnographic objects, natural specimens, and photographs.

OMCA’s diverse programming explores California’s extraordinary natural landscapes, successive waves of migration, and its unique culture of creativity and innovation.

Oakland Museum of California entryway.

OMCA’s animated, interpretive tools and interactive features engage visitors and encourage them to share their own perspectives, questions, and stories while nurturing its intimate connection to the community by offering ongoing educational and outreach programs.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lori Fogarty CEO at OMCA.

