Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Oakland, California’s fascinating Museum of California

Published August 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM PDT
OMCA
/
Lori Fogarty, CEO of Oakland Museum of California.

The 300,000 square-foot Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) celebrates three historically independent disciplines—art, history, and natural sciences.

Odell_Hussey
/
Oakland Museum of California's art gallery.

OMCA’s collections comprise more than 1.9 million objects including seminal art works, historical artifacts, ethnographic objects, natural specimens, and photographs.

OMCA’s diverse programming explores California’s extraordinary natural landscapes, successive waves of migration, and its unique culture of creativity and innovation.

Matthew Millman/© Matthew Millman
/
Matthew Millman Photography
Oakland Museum of California entryway.

OMCA’s animated, interpretive tools and interactive features engage visitors and encourage them to share their own perspectives, questions, and stories while nurturing its intimate connection to the community by offering ongoing educational and outreach programs.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Lori Fogarty CEO at OMCA.

The outro music was performed by musician Mike Beck.

Tom Wilmer
/
Swim night at Hearst Castle for members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

