sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

There’s only one class and that’s first-class at the 5-star Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay

Published October 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM PDT
Breast cancer awareness month at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay honors breast Cancer Awareness month with a captivating floral display in the lobby.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Ritz Carlton Resort in Half Moon Bay, California for a conversation with key players who make the Ritz a truly exceptional experience.

First up is Roberto Riveros, Executive Chef.

Chef Roberto Riveros RItz Carlton Half Moon Bay.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Executive Chef Roberto Riveros at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay.

followed by Sheila Buciuman, The Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay's Hotel Manager.

Sheila Buciuman_01.jpeg
Albert Law
/
Sheila Buciuman, Hotel Manager at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay, California

Jason Bosenberry, Director of Sales and Marketing shares fascinating insights about the transformations in the hospitality industry post-COVID with specific anecdotes about the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay's evolutions in individual and corporate travel.

Jason Bossenberry Director of Sales and Marketing .jpeg
Ritz Carlton
/
Jason Bossenberry, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay.
Casual dining at Ritz Cartlon Half Moon Bay.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Casual fine dining venue at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay.
Scottish links golf at Ritz Carllton Half Moon Bay.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Scottish Links golf front-and-center at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory and more than 20 podcast hosting services including Apple and iHeart Radio.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
