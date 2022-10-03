There’s only one class and that’s first-class at the 5-star Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Ritz Carlton Resort in Half Moon Bay, California for a conversation with key players who make the Ritz a truly exceptional experience.

First up is Roberto Riveros, Executive Chef.

Tom Wilmer / Executive Chef Roberto Riveros at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay.

followed by Sheila Buciuman, The Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay's Hotel Manager.

Albert Law / Sheila Buciuman, Hotel Manager at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay, California

Jason Bosenberry, Director of Sales and Marketing shares fascinating insights about the transformations in the hospitality industry post-COVID with specific anecdotes about the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay's evolutions in individual and corporate travel.

Ritz Carlton / Jason Bossenberry, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay.

Tom Wilmer / Casual fine dining venue at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay.

Tom Wilmer / Scottish Links golf front-and-center at the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay

