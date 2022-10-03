There’s only one class and that’s first-class at the 5-star Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Ritz Carlton Resort in Half Moon Bay, California for a conversation with key players who make the Ritz a truly exceptional experience.
First up is Roberto Riveros, Executive Chef.
followed by Sheila Buciuman, The Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay's Hotel Manager.
Jason Bosenberry, Director of Sales and Marketing shares fascinating insights about the transformations in the hospitality industry post-COVID with specific anecdotes about the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay's evolutions in individual and corporate travel.
