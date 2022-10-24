© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring Bristol’s legendary music fest and attractions around Virginia

Published October 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM PDT
Top of the world in the Blue Ridge Mountains VA.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Top of the world in the heart of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bristol, Virginia where he was covering Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival (Sept. 9-11) Join Wilmer for a conversation with with Chris Canfield, vice president at Virginia Tourism.

Canfield shares insights about Bristol—known as the birthplace of Country Music, Bristol's legendary Rhythm & Roots Music Fest, along with some tempting vacation allures around Virginia.

Rooftop live music at Bristol Rhythm & Roots.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Live music kicks off the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival at Bristol Hotel's Lumacs Rooftop Bar.

Canfield says, “my mission is to maximize the potential of Virginia's Tourism Industry through the power of Creative Communities focusing on the Arts, Music, Culinary and Outdoor Adventures."

Chris-Canfield_2019-e1559137881605-300x293.jpg
Virginia Tourism
/
Chris Canfield, VP with Virginia Tourism Corp.

Bristol is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. As of the 2020 census, the population was 17,219. It is the twin city of Bristol, Tennessee, just across the state line, which runs down the middle of its main street, State Street.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
