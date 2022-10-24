Exploring Bristol’s legendary music fest and attractions around Virginia

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Bristol, Virginia where he was covering Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival (Sept. 9-11) Join Wilmer for a conversation with with Chris Canfield, vice president at Virginia Tourism.

Canfield shares insights about Bristol—known as the birthplace of Country Music, Bristol's legendary Rhythm & Roots Music Fest, along with some tempting vacation allures around Virginia.

Tom Wilmer / Live music kicks off the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival at Bristol Hotel's Lumacs Rooftop Bar.

Canfield says, “my mission is to maximize the potential of Virginia's Tourism Industry through the power of Creative Communities focusing on the Arts, Music, Culinary and Outdoor Adventures."

Virginia Tourism / Chris Canfield, VP with Virginia Tourism Corp.

Bristol is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. As of the 2020 census, the population was 17,219. It is the twin city of Bristol, Tennessee, just across the state line, which runs down the middle of its main street, State Street.

