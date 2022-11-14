The Packers put it on the map but Green Bay WI is so much more
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin for a visit with Brad Toll, CEO of Discover Green Bay, followed by Spencer Larson at the legendary Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field.
Even though the Packers put Green Bay on the map, there’s so much more to the town than football.
Toll shares informative insights about the multi-faceted attractions in and around Green Bay, from ice fishing to a world-acclaimed botanical garden.
A legendary summertime lakeside theme park—complete with the legendary Zippen Pippen wooden rollercoaster has been a must-do destination for locals and tourists for decades.
An amazing classic automobile museum in the heart of downtown Green Bay is chock full of iconic classic automobiles spanning a century.
The classic Fox Theater is an historic anchor in downtown Green Bay where live music venues, brew pubs and so much more abound.
