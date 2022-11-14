© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Packers put it on the map but Green Bay WI is so much more

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM PST
Green Bay Botanical Gardens.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Green Bay Botanical Gardens is a super popular destination year-round for locals and visitors alike.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin for a visit with Brad Toll, CEO of Discover Green Bay, followed by Spencer Larson at the legendary Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field.

Vince Lombardi Trophy Green Bay Packers.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Vince Lombardi trophy in foyer at Green Bay Packer's Lambeau Field

Even though the Packers put Green Bay on the map, there’s so much more to the town than football.

Toll shares informative insights about the multi-faceted attractions in and around Green Bay, from ice fishing to a world-acclaimed botanical garden.

Green Bay Botanical Garden1.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Green Bay Botanical Garden offers captivating displays.

A legendary summertime lakeside theme park—complete with the legendary Zippen Pippen wooden rollercoaster has been a must-do destination for locals and tourists for decades.

Zippen Pippen Bay Beach Amusement Park Green Bay.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The legendary Zippen Pippen wooden roller coaster at Green Bay, Wisconsin's Bay Beach amusement park.

An amazing classic automobile museum in the heart of downtown Green Bay is chock full of iconic classic automobiles spanning a century.

Green Bay Automobile Gallery.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Green Bay, Wisconsin's Automobile Gallery classic-car museum.

The classic Fox Theater is an historic anchor in downtown Green Bay where live music venues, brew pubs and so much more abound.

Fox Theater Green Bay.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The classic Fox Theater in downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin is a premier venue for live performances.

