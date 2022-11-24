© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Country group 49 Winchester honors their Appalachian roots

Published November 24, 2022 at 3:00 AM PST
Tom Wilmer
49 Winchester band members Isaac Gibson (left) Brandon "Bus" Shelton.

While covering the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival this past September, correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with 49 Winchester band members, Isaac Gibson, lead singer and rhythm guitar; and Brandon “Bus” Shelton, lead guitar.

Come along and join the conversation to discover the back-story of 49 Winchester—and why Rolling Stone Magazine in the September 13, 2022 issue proclaimed the group “Country Music’s Buzziest of Buzz Bands”

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
