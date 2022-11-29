© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Giving Tuesday. Donate and nominate a nonprofit to win a $1,000 media grant from KCBX.
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Ray Benson’s amazing 50-year journey Asleep at the Wheel

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:02 PM PST
Ray Benson Copyright Mike shore.jpg
Mike Shore
/
Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with music legend, Ray Benson in his tour bus between sets at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival in Bristol, Virginia this past September. Come along and join the conversation with Ray Benson.

In 1969, Ray Benson and Lucky Oceans (Reuben Gosfield) co-founded Asleep at the Wheel in rural Paw Paw, West Virginia, and soon after found themselves opening for Alice Cooper and Hot Tuna in Washington, D.C.

A year later, they moved to East Oakland, California at the invitation of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen. Benson accepted his longtime friend, Willie Nelson invitation to move from Oakland for Austin in 1974 and he’s been home ported there ever since.

Asleep at the Wheel has won nine Grammy Awards, released more than twenty albums, and garnered more than 21 singles ranked on Billboard’s country charts.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png
Foundation at Hearst Castle
/

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer