The Wood Brothers—masters of soulful folk music

Tom Wilmer met up with the Wood Brothers at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival in Bristol, Virginia this past September.

Come along and join the Wood Brothers as they share their musical journey through life.

From the Wood Brothers website: Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood pursued separate musical careers for 15 years.

Chris already had legions of devoted fans for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver toured with Tinsley Ellis before releasing a half-dozen albums with his band King Johnson.

With drummer Jano Rix added as a permanent third member, it's become quite clear that The Wood Brothers is indeed the main act.

Blue Note released their debut Ways Not To Lose in 2006 and Loaded 2008. The band moved to Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Artists for Smoke Ring Halo with The Muse to follow in 2013.

After relocating to Nashville, The Wood Brothers released Paradise in 2015 recorded at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye studio. In 2016, the band returned to Levon Helm's famed Woodstock Barn and recorded Live At The Barn which showcased the electrifying performance style that's earned them devoted legions of fans around the world.

On February 2nd, 2018, The Wood Brothers released their 6th album, One Drop of Truth.

The Wood Brothers’ most dynamic recording to date and was recognized as such when it received a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Americana Album.”

