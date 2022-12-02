Ojai’s RTK Studios—crafting tile for royalty and luminaries

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with legendary tile artisan, Richard Keit at his RTK Studios in Ojai, California.

Keit’s list of RTK Studio's stellar commissions includes the Royal family of Jordan, Larry Ellison of Oracle fame, George Lucas, Kareem Abdul Jabar, Clint Eastwood and so many more luminaries. One of Keit’s most visual projects was a huge tile installation on the façade of the Santa Catalina Island Casino for the William Wrigley family.

Courtesy Richard Keit / Sampler of Richard Keit's tile installation at the Avalon Casino on Santa Catalina Island

Come along and join the conversation as Keit shares his most amazing life journey. He also shares insights about his ongoing project, producing virtually unbreakable tiles produced from recycled glass.

Tom Wilmer / RTK Studios Ojai, CA

