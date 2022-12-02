© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Ojai’s RTK Studios—crafting tile for royalty and luminaries

Published December 2, 2022 at 8:16 PM PST
Richard Keit with RTK Studios in Ojai, California shows off one of his high-fire virtually unbreakable turtle tiles

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with legendary tile artisan, Richard Keit at his RTK Studios in Ojai, California.

Keit’s list of RTK Studio's stellar commissions includes the Royal family of Jordan, Larry Ellison of Oracle fame, George Lucas, Kareem Abdul Jabar, Clint Eastwood and so many more luminaries. One of Keit’s most visual projects was a huge tile installation on the façade of the Santa Catalina Island Casino for the William Wrigley family.

Sampler of Richard Keit's tile installation at the Avalon Casino on Santa Catalina Island

Come along and join the conversation as Keit shares his most amazing life journey. He also shares insights about his ongoing project, producing virtually unbreakable tiles produced from recycled glass.

RTK Studios Ojai, CA
Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio
and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
