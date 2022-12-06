Knoxville’s urban wilderness dovetails deftly with live music & trendsetting cuisine

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville and Mark Ezell, the State of Tennessee’s Commissioner of Tourist Development.

Tom Wilmer / Knoxville's urban Wilderness created on the site of a former marble quarry

Join Ms. Bumpas as she shares Knoxville’s multiplicity of distinctive attractions—For example, Knoxville’s amazing urban wilderness in the heart of town attracts hikers, bikers, kayakers and more.

Tom Wilmer / Knoxville, TN's iconic Sunsphere--engaging remnant from the 1982 World's Fair situated in the heart of downtown.

Knoxville also abounds with historic architecture, award-winning cuisine and a live music festival every two or three weeks throughout the year.

