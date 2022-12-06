© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Knoxville’s urban wilderness dovetails deftly with live music & trendsetting cuisine

Published December 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM PST
Tom Wilmer
The heart of downtown Knoxville TN abounds with vibrant businesses housed in engaging historic buildings.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville and Mark Ezell, the State of Tennessee’s Commissioner of Tourist Development.

Tom Wilmer
Knoxville's urban Wilderness created on the site of a former marble quarry

Join Ms. Bumpas as she shares Knoxville’s multiplicity of distinctive attractions—For example, Knoxville’s amazing urban wilderness in the heart of town attracts hikers, bikers, kayakers and more.

Tom Wilmer
Knoxville, TN's iconic Sunsphere--engaging remnant from the 1982 World's Fair situated in the heart of downtown.

Knoxville also abounds with historic architecture, award-winning cuisine and a live music festival every two or three weeks throughout the year.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst CastleConserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio
and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
