A conversation with legendary Angel Island Ferry Captain Maggie McDonogh
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Captain Maggie McDonogh, skipper of the Tiburon/Angel Island Ferry.
Captain Maggie also shares cool tales of her family’s multi-generational history in Tiburon going back to the mid 1800s.
She also offers insider’s recommendations for things to do and places to dine in Tiburon, California.
McDonogh provides insights about experiencing Angel Island, and making the journey across the bay onboard her Angel Island/Tiburon Ferry boats.
