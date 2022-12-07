A conversation with legendary Angel Island Ferry Captain Maggie McDonogh

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Captain Maggie McDonogh, skipper of the Tiburon/Angel Island Ferry.

Tom Wilmer / Angel Island Ferry dock with dramatic vistas of San Francisco skyline.

Captain Maggie also shares cool tales of her family’s multi-generational history in Tiburon going back to the mid 1800s.

She also offers insider’s recommendations for things to do and places to dine in Tiburon, California.

Tom Wilmer / Timeless Front Street shops in the heart of Tiburon, CA

McDonogh provides insights about experiencing Angel Island, and making the journey across the bay onboard her Angel Island/Tiburon Ferry boats.

Foundation at Hearst Castle /

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle—Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan. Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

NPR / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

and Spotify