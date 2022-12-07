© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with legendary Angel Island Ferry Captain Maggie McDonogh

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM PST
Captain Maggie McDonogh Angel Island Ferry.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Captain Maggie McDonogh in the wheelhouse of her Angel Island Ferry.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Captain Maggie McDonogh, skipper of the Tiburon/Angel Island Ferry.

Angel Island Ferry dock w vist of SF.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Angel Island Ferry dock with dramatic vistas of San Francisco skyline.

Captain Maggie also shares cool tales of her family’s multi-generational history in Tiburon going back to the mid 1800s.

She also offers insider’s recommendations for things to do and places to dine in Tiburon, California.

Front Street Tiburon, CA.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Timeless Front Street shops in the heart of Tiburon, CA

McDonogh provides insights about experiencing Angel Island, and making the journey across the bay onboard her Angel Island/Tiburon Ferry boats.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
