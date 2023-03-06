A conversation with National Museum of the Pacific War CEO David Shields

Join David Shields, CEO at the National Museum of the Pacific War for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer.

Tom Wilmer / Engaging displays throughout the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, TX

Dedicated to all those who served in the Pacific War, the museum is the world's premier museum about World War II's Pacific Theater, located in the heart of historic Fredericksburg, Texas.

Tom Wilmer / School field trip visiting the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas

Foundation at Hearst Castle / Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst—click here to learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory and the NPR One app.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

