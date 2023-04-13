Morro Bay Maritime Museum’s deep sea rescue vessel restoration

Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Mather, President of the Morro Bay Maritime Museum.

Mather talks about the U.S. Navy DSRV (Deep Sea Recovery Vessel) on long-term loan to the museum from the U.S. Navy. The DSRV is presently cocooned in shrink-wrap during the repainting process.

PH3 Wes Eplen / CHINFO, Navy Visual News Service Sister vessel to Morro Bay's rescue vessel DSRV-1 Mystic Sasebo, Japan (Apr. 25, 2002) -- The U.S. Navy Los Angeles attack submarine USS La Jolla (SSN 701) with the deep submergence rescue vehicle Mystic (DSRV-1) attached, is escorted by the Japanese Coast Guard as it pulls out of Sasebo harbor to participate in the submarine rescue Exercise Pacific Reach 2002. La Jolla and Mystic will operate with surface ships and submarines from the U.S., Japan, Australia, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Singapore during Exercise Pacific Reach. Mystic was specifically designed to fill the need for an improved means of rescuing the crew of a submarine immobilized on the ocean floor. It can operate independently of surface conditions or under ice for rapid response to an accident anywhere in the world. U.S. Navy photo by Journalist 3rd Class Wes Eplen. (RELEASED)

Mather also talks about the other historic vessels on display including a 30-foot Coast Guard rollover rescue vessel and the circa-1930s tugboat Alma that rescued crew members of an oil tanker torpedoed near Cambria just weeks after Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Tom Wilmer / Hearst Castle refectory

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

