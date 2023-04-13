Morro Bay Maritime Museum’s deep sea rescue vessel restoration
Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Mather, President of the Morro Bay Maritime Museum.
Mather talks about the U.S. Navy DSRV (Deep Sea Recovery Vessel) on long-term loan to the museum from the U.S. Navy. The DSRV is presently cocooned in shrink-wrap during the repainting process.
Mather also talks about the other historic vessels on display including a 30-foot Coast Guard rollover rescue vessel and the circa-1930s tugboat Alma that rescued crew members of an oil tanker torpedoed near Cambria just weeks after Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
