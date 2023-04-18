Writers of color—expanding the historical narrative

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with four exceptional California based writers of color--Dr. Sandra Bass, UC Berkeley Associate Dean of Students and Public Service Center Executive Director; Karla Brundage, founder of the West Oakland to Africa Poetry Exchange

Jamie Cortez, writer and artist based in Watsonville

and Shizue Seigel, founder/director of Write Now! SF Bay.

Write Now! SF Bay builds multicultural community by reflecting the complex diversities among the Black, Brown, Indigenous and People of Color that comprise 60 percent of the Bay Area's population.

Since 2015, Write Now! SF has supported more than 400 emerging and established BIPOC writers and artists.

Their prose, poetry and artwork reflects the lived realities of people from all walks of life—educators, healers, activists, immigrants, LGBTQ, the formerly unhoused, and just plain folks with roots in Native America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and beyond.

