© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Writers of color—expanding the historical narrative

By Tom Wilmer
Published April 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM PDT
Sandra Bass.jpeg
Courtesy Dr. Sandra Bass
/
Author/storyteller Dr. Sandra Bass, UC Berkeley Associate Dean of Students and Public Service Center Executive Director.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with four exceptional California based writers of color--Dr. Sandra Bass, UC Berkeley Associate Dean of Students and Public Service Center Executive Director; Karla Brundage, founder of the West Oakland to Africa Poetry Exchange

Brundage.jpg
TaSin Sabir www.tasinsabir.com
/
Author/poet Karla Brundage

Jamie Cortez, writer and artist based in Watsonville

jcbday.jpeg
Courtesy Jaime Cortez
/
Author/artist Jamie Cortez

and Shizue Seigel, founder/director of Write Now! SF Bay.

Shizue Seigel pink.jpg
courtesy Shizue Seigel
/
Shizue Seigel, founder/director of Write Now! SF Bay

Write Now! SF Bay builds multicultural community by reflecting the complex diversities among the Black, Brown, Indigenous and People of Color that comprise 60 percent of the Bay Area's population.

Since 2015, Write Now! SF has supported more than 400 emerging and established BIPOC writers and artists.

Their prose, poetry and artwork reflects the lived realities of people from all walks of life—educators, healers, activists, immigrants, LGBTQ, the formerly unhoused, and just plain folks with roots in Native America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and beyond.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Hearst Castle Neptune Pool. Photo Credit Tom Wilmer.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Hearst Castle Neptune Pool

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst.

Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More