Fort Hunter Liggett Commander, Col. Lisa Lamb reflects on her life mission

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Fort Hunter Liggett, U.S. Army Reserve training base in Monterey County for a conversation with Garrison Commander Colonel Lisa Lamb as she reflects on her command at FHL over the past two years.

Colonel Lamb served in Stuttgart Germany with the Africa Command before accepting the Garrison Command position at Hunter Liggett in June, 2021. Col. Lamb now prepares for Change of Command ceremonies June 27th and her future assignment in Hawaii.

Jillian Parks / Cal State Guard Military Museum Command SPEC. Thomas Wilmer interviews Col. Lisa Lamb Garrison Commander at Fort hunter Liggett U.S. Army Reserve base in Monterey County.

Lamb’s previous assignments included serving at the Pentagon’s Headquarters Department of the Army as a force integration officer. Come along and join Colonel Lisa Lamb to learn the rest of the story.

Cindy McIntyre/US Army Reserve photo by Cindy McIntyre, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. / C-17s from the 21st Airlift Squadron (BeeLiners) out of Travis Air Force Base practiced landings and takeoffs, some at night,Oct. 7-11, 2019 with the help of the ground crew from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, part of 621st Contingency Response Wing out of Travis AFB. They used the dirt runway at Fort Hunter Liggett, California's Schoonover Army Airfield, which simulated an austere environment.

