Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Indiana and Indianapolis distinctive allures

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 29, 2023 at 3:03 AM PDT
Left to right Salena Scardina, Adam Hochstein, Kait, morgan Snyder, Tom Wilmer at Bluebeard Restaurant, Indianapolis
Jillian Parks
Left to right Salena Scardina, Adam Hochstein, Kate Virag, Morgan Snyder, Tom Wilmer at Bluebeard Restaurant, Indianapolis

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Indianapolis to discover the distinctive allures of the city and around the state of Indiana.

Join the conversation at the legendary Indianapolis based, James Beard award-winning neighborhood restaurant, Bluebeard, with Morgan Snyder, senior director of public relations at Visit Indy; Ethan Hochstein, director of horticulture with the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and Salena Scardina, EVP of external engagement, Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Outstanding attributes of Indianapolis include its evolved bike trails, actrendsetting culinary scene, a mecca for an array of professional sports teams, affordable real estate prices, and a welcoming, friendly lifestyle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Indiana
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
