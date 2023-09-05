Robots at the helm of Indy race cars

The idea of robotic autonomous Indy racecars was incubated in 2018 when state of Indiana developed a plan to spur the emerging autonomous mobility industry. The state was blessed with a ready-made test bed, the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indy Autonomous Challenge’s racecars made their debut in the summer of 2021 when they struggled to go 30 mph. Today the robotic driven Indy cars are passing each other at 180 mph and closing in on 200 mph.

Jillian Parks Paul Mitchell, Chairman & President Indy Autonomous Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer

According to Paul Mitchell, Chairman and President of the Indy Autonomous Challenge, at present AI drivers are not on par with human drivers but unlike humans, AI drivers can race 24 hours a day to improve their skills.

Jillian Parks Indy Autonomous Challenge race cars in lab at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

He says each car has a driver but it’s actually a team of engineers and coders representing some of the top research universities in the world.

Jillian Parks Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Winner's Circle in foreground

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at Indiana Motor Speedway for a visit wit Paul Mitchell to learn the rest of the story about Indy Autonomous Challenge and their robot driven Indy racecars.

