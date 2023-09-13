© 2023 KCBX
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Non-profit AgriNovis Indiana-stimulating the agscience ecosystem

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 13, 2023 at 1:00 AM PDT
AgriNovis CEO Mitch Frazier
Jillian Parks
AgriNovis CEO Mitch Frazier

Mitch Frazier, CEO at AgriNovis Indiana shares fascinating insights about the high-tech revolution in American Agriculture.

Mitch Frazier, President and CEO at AgriNovus Indiana, visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at his Indianapolis office.

Harvesting produce is a balance between man and technology
Harvesting produce is a balance between man and technology

AgriNovis is a non-profit enterprise focused on propelling the agbiocience sector that has directly infused more the $58 billion into Indiana’s economy.

Frazier says AgriNovis is Ag+Bio+Science: where food, agriculture, science and technology converge.

Frazier also shares insights about his weekly AgriNovus AgBioScience Podcast, ranked as one of the top three Ag podcasts in the world.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer