Non-profit AgriNovis Indiana-stimulating the agscience ecosystem

Mitch Frazier, President and CEO at AgriNovus Indiana, visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at his Indianapolis office.

Harvesting produce is a balance between man and technology

AgriNovis is a non-profit enterprise focused on propelling the agbiocience sector that has directly infused more the $58 billion into Indiana’s economy.

Frazier says AgriNovis is Ag+Bio+Science: where food, agriculture, science and technology converge.

Frazier also shares insights about his weekly AgriNovus AgBioScience Podcast, ranked as one of the top three Ag podcasts in the world.

