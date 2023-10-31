Mayor Yemi of Colorado Springs—a blueprint for functional governance in America

Yemi Mobolade’s blueprint for successful governance is predicated on transparency, accessibility and being proactive as Mayor of Colorado Springs.

Jillian Parks Vista from downtown Colorado Springs

Central to his mission is building relationships with neighborhoods and community organizations.

Of paramount importance to Mobolade is public safety, housing affordability and infrastructure improvements such as roads and water. Equally important is economic vitality, job creation and talent development.

Jillian Parks Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Mobolade says his vision for the city is, "to propel Colorado Springs to become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, and safe city on a hill that shines brightly."

His promise is to be a mayor for all the people.

Come along and join Mayor Yemi Mobolade to discover the rest of the story and learn how an immigrant from West Africa has risen to become a shining star in Colorado Springs.

