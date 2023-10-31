© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Mayor Yemi of Colorado Springs—a blueprint for functional governance in America

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.
Jillian Parks
Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobolade.


Yemi Mobolade’s blueprint for successful governance is predicated on transparency, accessibility and being proactive as Mayor of Colorado Springs.

Vista from downtown Colorado Springs
Jillian Parks
Vista from downtown Colorado Springs

Central to his mission is building relationships with neighborhoods and community organizations.

Of paramount importance to Mobolade is public safety, housing affordability and infrastructure improvements such as roads and water. Equally important is economic vitality, job creation and talent development.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Mobolade says his vision for the city is, "to propel Colorado Springs to become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, and safe city on a hill that shines brightly."

His promise is to be a mayor for all the people.

Come along and join Mayor Yemi Mobolade to discover the rest of the story and learn how an immigrant from West Africa has risen to become a shining star in Colorado Springs.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
