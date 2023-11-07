Chronicling history and teaching core values at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Wilmer visits with Dr. Brian Laslie, U.S. Air Force Academy Command Historian at the McDermott Cadet Library as he shares his passion for chronicling the Air Force and Academy history.

Next up is an exploration of the Academy’s Honor Program that instills core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence in all the cadets do.

Reporting from the Honor Board Room in Polaris Hall, home to the Center for Character and Leadership Development, Wilmer visits with Lt Col Joseph Scholes, Honor Program Director; Cadet 1st Class Matt Alt and Cadet 1st Class Maya Mandyam--both members of the Class of 2024 who will graduate as commissioned officers in May 2024.

The Academy’s Code of Honor: Carrying out, acting, and living the values of respect, duty, loyalty, selfless service, integrity and personal courage in everything you do. The Cadet Wing added an “Honor Oath” in 1984:

We will not lie, steal or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.

Furthermore, I resolve to do my duty and to live honorably, so help me God.

The Academy’s Code of Respect: Treat people as they should be treated. In the Soldier's Code, we pledge to “treat others with dignity and respect while expecting others to do the same.” Respect is what allows us to appreciate the best in other people. Respect is trusting that all people have done their jobs and fulfilled their duty.

