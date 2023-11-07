© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Chronicling history and teaching core values at the U.S. Air Force Academy

By Tom Wilmer
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM PST
United States Air Force Academy Command Historian Dr. Brian Laslie (left), USAFA Cadet 1st Class Matt Alt (center), USAFA Cadet 1st Class Maya Mandyam (right)
Jillian Parks
United States Air Force Academy Command Historian Dr. Brian Laslie (left), USAFA Cadet 1st Class Matt Alt (center), USAFA Cadet 1st Class Maya Mandyam (right)

U.S. Air Force Academy historian Dr. Laslie and Honor Program conversation

 Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Air Force Academy cadets on campus
Jillian Parks
Air Force Academy cadets on campus

 Wilmer visits with Dr. Brian Laslie, U.S. Air Force Academy Command Historian at the McDermott Cadet Library as he shares his passion for chronicling the Air Force and Academy history.

USAFA Command Historian Dr. Brian laslie (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Air Force Academy McDermott Cadet Library, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jillian Parks
USAFA Command Historian Dr. Brian laslie (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer at Air Force Academy McDermott Cadet Library, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Next up is an exploration of the Academy’s Honor Program that instills core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence in all the cadets do.

At Air Force Academy's Polaris Hall's Honor Board Room, Left to right,Cadet Matt Alt, Cadet Maya Mandyam, LT Col Joseph Scholes, back to camera Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
At Air Force Academy's Polaris Hall's Honor Board Room, Left to right,Cadet Matt Alt, Cadet Maya Mandyam, LT Col Joseph Scholes, back to camera Tom Wilmer

 Reporting from the Honor Board Room in Polaris Hall, home to the Center for Character and Leadership Development, Wilmer visits with Lt Col Joseph Scholes, Honor Program Director; Cadet 1st Class Matt Alt and Cadet 1st Class Maya Mandyam--both members of the Class of 2024 who will graduate as commissioned officers in May 2024.

USAFA Cadet 1st Class Maya Mandyam
Jillian Parks
USAFA Cadet 1st Class Maya Mandyam
USAFA Cadet 1st Class Matt Alt
Jillian Parks
USAFA Cadet 1st Class Matt Alt

The Academy’s Code of Honor: Carrying out, acting, and living the values of respect, duty, loyalty, selfless service, integrity and personal courage in everything you do. The Cadet Wing added an “Honor Oath” in 1984:

We will not lie, steal or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.

Furthermore, I resolve to do my duty and to live honorably, so help me God.

Stairway at McDemott Hall US Air Force Academy
Jillian Parks
Stairway at McDemott Hall US Air Force Academy

The Academy’s Code of Respect: Treat people as they should be treated. In the Soldier's Code, we pledge to “treat others with dignity and respect while expecting others to do the same.” Respect is what allows us to appreciate the best in other people. Respect is trusting that all people have done their jobs and fulfilled their duty.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
