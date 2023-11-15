Discover Colorado Springs’ Space ISAC National Cybersecurity Center’s mission

Based in Colorado Springs, the National Cybersecurity Center and Space ISAC, an acronym for Information Sharing and Analysis Center, specializes in cybersecurity education, collaboration and leadership development.

Serving public and private organizations, the Cybersecurity Center partners with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs to deliver an integrated, fully-interdisciplinary cyber center that is actively transforming the nation’s ability to deter cyber threats.

Jillian Parks Air Force Academy cyberterrorism training facility partners with Space ISAC National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs.

Join Tom Wilmer for a visit with executive director, Erin Miller at Space ISAC to discover the rest of the story.

Be sure to tune in to upcoming installments of the Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcasts featuring Colorado Springs’ Defense industry leaders:

Catalyst Campus incubator’s Executive Director, Dawn Conley and Accelerator Program Director KiMar Gartman; Boecore Corporation’s President, Tom Dickson; and Delta Solutions & Stategies COO Scott Anible.

Backgrounder on Erin Miller:

Erin Miller has over a decade of experience building meaningful tech collaborations and has formed hundreds of formal partnerships between government, industry and academia to solve problems for warfighters and national security.

Currently Erin is the Executive Director of the Space ISAC and leads this Public-Private Partnership (P3) with fervor to secure the global space community.

Space ISAC serves as the primary focal point for the global space industry for all threats and all hazards. Stood up at the direction of the White House in 2019, Erin led the Space ISAC to open its operational Watch Center, alongside the Cyber Malware and Analysis Vulnerability Laboratory in Colorado Springs, CO, USA.

Under Erin’s leadership, Space ISAC’s headquarters facility is already serving several countries to achieve the mission of security and resilience for the global space industry. Each year Space ISAC puts on the Value of Space Summit, co-hosted with The Aerospace Corporation.

As a serial entrepreneur in the non-profit space, she thrives in launching new programs and new organizations from standing it up through building operations for new organizations.

Erin was the Managing Director of the Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization (C-TRAC) and brought three USAF-funded programs to bear at the Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation (www.catalystcampus.org) from 2016-2018.

Her expertise in brokering unique partnerships using non-FAR type agreements led to the standup of the Air Force’s first cyber focused (#securebydesign) design studio, AFCyberWorx at the USAF Academy, and the first space accelerator, Catalyst Accelerator, at Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs - in partnership with Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX.

In 2020 Erin was a recipient of the Woman of Influence award. In 2018 Erin was recognized by the Mayor of Colorado Springs as Mayor’s Young Leader (MYL) of the Year Award for Technology. She is also the recipient of Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Award for Young Female Leader in 2018.

In her previous roles she developed and managed intellectual property portfolios, technology transfer strategies, export control/ITAR, secure facilities, and rapid prototyping collaborations.

Erin serves on the advisory board of CyberSatGov, CyberLEO and is a board member for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC. She has guest lectured at Georgetown University, United States Air Force Academy, University of Colorado at Boulder, Purdue and Johns Hopkins University.

NPR.ORG Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

