Colorado Springs’ Boecore, cybersecurity, software trendsetter--a conversation with president, Tom Dickson

Colorado Springs' Boecore Corporation is an aerospace and defense engineering company that specializes in software solutions, systems engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise networks, and mission operations.

Courtesy Boecore Corporation, Colorado Springs. Boecore's strategies include support missions in concert with the U.S. Air Force Space Command

Tom Dickson

Since the company’s inception in 2000, Boecore’s philosophy has been predicated on an employee-centric approach. Dickson says, “Our culture is grounded in employee engagement while our executive leadership is focused on communicating openly and regularly with our employees. Our quality engineering reputation is predicated on our people--they’re the ones who make us great!”

Boecore’s workforce is located across the United States. Worksites include the corporate headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with regional offices in Huntsville, Alabama, Roy, Utah, as well as site operations in New Mexico, California, Maryland, Orlando, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

U.S. Air Force Boecore was awarded the contract for ballistic missile launch warning systemA Minuteman III ICBM test launch at Vandenburg AFB.

A sampler of Boecore’s awards:

§ 2020 Propatria Award – Extraordinary Employer Support

§ Best Workplaces in Colorado Springs 2017 and 2021

§ Colorado Springs Business Alliance Company of the Year

§ Two Northrop Grumman World Class Team Supplier Awards

§ Nine Northrop Grumman Top Sector Supplier Awards

§ Entrepreneur of the Year Award

§ DoD Nunn-Perry Mentor Protégé Award

§ Colorado ESGR Above and Beyond Award

§ Colorado ESGR Pro Patria Award

