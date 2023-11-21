Colorado Springs’ Delta Solutions’ focus on space missions, training and military partnerships
Scott Anible, Delta Solutions’ COO visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Colorado Springs based Delta Solutions specializes in military partnerships, training and education operations.
Areas of specialization includes maintenance for radar and ground communications, with a surgical focus on space missions in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Space Command Missions.
Come along and join Scott Anible, Delta Solutions Chief Operations Officer to discover the rest of the story.
Delta Solutions recently received a national accolade from the U.S Small Business Administration as the 2023 Small Business Prime Contractor of the year spurred by a nomination from the US Space and Space Command.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify