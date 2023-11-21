Colorado Springs’ Delta Solutions’ focus on space missions, training and military partnerships

Jillian Parks Scott Anible, Delta Solutions COO

Colorado Springs based Delta Solutions specializes in military partnerships, training and education operations.

Areas of specialization includes maintenance for radar and ground communications, with a surgical focus on space missions in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Space Command Missions.



The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, on the company’s 29th commercial resupply services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 8:28 p.m. EST. Dragon will deliver scientific research, technology demonstrations, crew supplies, and hardware to the space station to support its Expedition 70 crew, including NASA’s Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T) and Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE). The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.



Come along and join Scott Anible, Delta Solutions Chief Operations Officer to discover the rest of the story.

Jillian Parks Sampler of Delta Solutions awards on display at Colorado Springs corporate offices

Delta Solutions recently received a national accolade from the U.S Small Business Administration as the 2023 Small Business Prime Contractor of the year spurred by a nomination from the US Space and Space Command.

