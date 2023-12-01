Discover Virginia Tech’s Hahn Horticulture Garden
join Scott Douglas, Director of Hahn Garden on Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, VA.
Douglas shares the history and an overview of the six acres of teaching and display gardens on the campus of Virginia Tech.
Highlights include perennial borders, water gardens, shade gardens, a koi pond, a meadow garden, and the Peggy Lee Hahn Garden Pavilion.
