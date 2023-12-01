Discover Virginia Tech’s Hahn Horticulture Garden

Join Scott Douglas the Director at Hahn Garden on Virginia Tech’s Blacksurg campus

Tom Wilmer Scott Douglas, Director of Hahn Garden on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg.

Douglas shares the history and an overview of the six acres of teaching and display gardens on the campus of Virginia Tech.

Tom Wilmer Greenhouse in the background at Hahn Garden on Virginia Tech Campus in Blacksburg, VA

Highlights include perennial borders, water gardens, shade gardens, a koi pond, a meadow garden, and the Peggy Lee Hahn Garden Pavilion.

Tom Wilmer Late fall at Hahn Garden, Ginko leaves look at first glance like butterflies.

