Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Discover Virginia Tech’s Hahn Horticulture Garden

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:25 AM PST
Hahn Garden on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, VA.
Tom Wilmer
join Scott Douglas, Director of Hahn Garden on Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, VA.

Join Scott Douglas the Director at Hahn Garden on Virginia Tech’s Blacksurg campus

Scott Douglas, Director of Hahn Garden on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg.
Tom Wilmer
Douglas shares the history and an overview of the six acres of teaching and display gardens on the campus of Virginia Tech.

Greenhouse in the background at Hahn Garden on Virginia Tech Campus in Blacksburg, VA
Tom Wilmer
Highlights include perennial borders, water gardens, shade gardens, a koi pond, a meadow garden, and the Peggy Lee Hahn Garden Pavilion.

Late fall at Hahn Garden, Ginko leaves look at first glance like butterflies.
Tom Wilmer
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer was awarded the 2023 Gold for best radio travel broadcast.

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
