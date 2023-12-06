© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
The Inn at Virginia Tech—a class act

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 6, 2023 at 9:01 AM PST
The Inn at Virginia Tech blends seamlessly with neighboring campus buildings
Inn at Virginia Tech
The Inn at Virginia Tech blends seamlessly with neighboring campus buildings

GM Damon Strickland and Teresa Hughes share cool insights about the Inn at Virginia Tech


The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center offers 24,000 square feet of conference space, including a 700-seat ballroom, 10 conference rooms, and 147 hotel rooms and suites.

Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center Blacks offers amenities such as a gift shop, dining room, and a shuttle bus service. The Inn at Virginia Tech is close to legendary attractions such as the Museum of Geosciences and Cassell Coliseum.

2010 homecoming parade, Town of Blacksburg, main street, Corps of Cadets
Kelsey Kradel/Kelsey Kradel
/
Kelsey Kradel
2010 homecoming parade, Town of Blacksburg, main street, Corps of Cadets

Come along and join Teresa Hughes, Director of Sales and Marketing and General Manager, Damon Strickland to discover the rest of the story of the iconic Inn at Virginia Tech.

Damon Strickland (Left) with Teresa Hughes at Inn at Virginia Tech
Tom Wilmer
Damon Strickland (Left) with Teresa Hughes at Inn at Virginia Tech
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
