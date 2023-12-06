The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center offers 24,000 square feet of conference space, including a 700-seat ballroom, 10 conference rooms, and 147 hotel rooms and suites.

Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center Blacks offers amenities such as a gift shop, dining room, and a shuttle bus service. The Inn at Virginia Tech is close to legendary attractions such as the Museum of Geosciences and Cassell Coliseum.

Kelsey Kradel/Kelsey Kradel / Kelsey Kradel 2010 homecoming parade, Town of Blacksburg, main street, Corps of Cadets

Come along and join Teresa Hughes, Director of Sales and Marketing and General Manager, Damon Strickland to discover the rest of the story of the iconic Inn at Virginia Tech.

Tom Wilmer Damon Strickland (Left) with Teresa Hughes at Inn at Virginia Tech

