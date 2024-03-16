Trinity College professor highlights 1,500 years of Irish history
Professor Seán Duffy shares fascinating insights about Ireland's history starting back in the 5th Century up to the 20th Century.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Ireland at Trinity College, Dublin for a conversation with renowned professor Seán Duffy.
Duffy shares highlights of 1,500 years of Irish History condensed to 45 minutes, touching on the Scots-Irish connection, how St. Patrick was not of Irish origin, and many more fascinating tales of Ireland’s amazing history.
Professor Duffy specializes in the history of medieval Ireland, the political history of Ireland from the Viking Age to the Bruce Invasion; Irish relations with England, Scotland, and Wales in the same period; and the history and archaeology of medieval Dublin.
This show re-broadcast as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast, and is re-shared in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify