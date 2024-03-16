© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Trinity College professor highlights 1,500 years of Irish history

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 16, 2024 at 9:03 PM PDT
Belfast, Northern Ireland school children
Tom Wilmer
Belfast, Northern Ireland school children

Professor Seán Duffy shares fascinating insights about Ireland's history starting back in the 5th Century up to the 20th Century.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Ireland at Trinity College, Dublin for a conversation with renowned professor Seán Duffy.

Trinity College, Dublin Ireland Professor Seán Duffy
Courtesy Trinity College, Dublin Ireland
Trinity College, Dublin Ireland Professor Seán Duffy

Duffy shares highlights of 1,500 years of Irish History condensed to 45 minutes, touching on the Scots-Irish connection, how St. Patrick was not of Irish origin, and many more fascinating tales of Ireland’s amazing history.

Irish Castle near Killarney, Ireland
Irish Castle near Killarney, Ireland

Professor Duffy specializes in the history of medieval Ireland, the political history of Ireland from the Viking Age to the Bruce Invasion; Irish relations with England, Scotland, and Wales in the same period; and the history and archaeology of medieval Dublin.

Rural scene Ring of Kerry, Ireland
Tom Wilmer
Rural scene Ring of Kerry, Ireland
Iconic bicycle in front of Irish pub.
Tom Wilmer
Iconic bicycle in front of Irish pub.

This show re-broadcast as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery podcast, and is re-shared in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory
NPR.ORG
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on NPR.ORG's Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer won the coveted Gold Lowell Thomas Award 2023 from the Society of American Travel Writers
SATW Foundation
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer won the coveted Gold Lowell Thomas Award 2023 from the Society of American Travel Writers

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer