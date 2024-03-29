© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Discover San Luis Obispo International Film Festival 2024

By Tom Wilmer
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:24 AM PDT
SLO FILM FESTIVAL
SLO Film Festival Poster

Skye McClennan, Executive Director, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival shares cool insights

Join Skye McLennan, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival’s Executive Director to discover the array of films to be screened in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, April 25-30, 2024.

Mountain Boy film selection scheduled for San Luis Obispo Film Festival 2024
Courtesy SLO Film Fest
Mountain Boy film selection scheduled for San Luis Obispo Film Festival 2024

In addition to theater presentations, online virtual performances are also scheduled. An encore presentation, both online and virtual is scheduled for Paso Robles at Park Cinemas, May 2nd through the 5th.

Promo for film A Thousand Pines to be screened at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Courtesy San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Promo for film A Thousand Pines to be screened at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

Come along and join the conversation with Skye McLennan to learn more about the festival.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
