Discover San Luis Obispo International Film Festival 2024

Join Skye McLennan, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival’s Executive Director to discover the array of films to be screened in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, April 25-30, 2024.

Courtesy SLO Film Fest Mountain Boy film selection scheduled for San Luis Obispo Film Festival 2024

In addition to theater presentations, online virtual performances are also scheduled. An encore presentation, both online and virtual is scheduled for Paso Robles at Park Cinemas, May 2nd through the 5th.

Courtesy San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Promo for film A Thousand Pines to be screened at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

Come along and join the conversation with Skye McLennan to learn more about the festival.

