Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Living & Loving Unapologetically--a conversation with author, Harpreet Ghumman

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 30, 2024 at 8:31 PM PDT
Author, Harpreet Ghumman
Jillian Parks
Author, Harpreet Ghumman

C-Suite consultant, Harpreet Ghumman shares her life journey and her new book, Living & Loving Unapologetically.

 


Ms. Harpreet Ghumman was born and raised and educated in India, before emigrating to America and after s stint in the San Francisco Bay Area, settled in the village of Arroyo Grande, California.

Harpreet Ghumman (left) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Jillian Parks
Harpreet Ghumman (left) talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Ms. Ghumman’s work history includes leading Oracle-based enterprise learning systems of more than 30,000 learners at Vodafone.

She parlayed her extensive experience developing and coaching C-Suite executives and senior teams in various high-tech industries into a successful industry consultancy business-- A sampler of her cleint history includes working with Harvard, Bank of America, Hilton, Unilever, Qualcomm, and the State of Washington

 Garnering recognition for her innovative solutions, showcased at various Harvard Business Publishing panel discussions, Harpreet melded lessons learned throughout her life journey into a new book, Living & Loving Unapologetically-- a powerful call to action for women who, like Ghumman, dare to forge their own path.

Harpreet Ghumman's book cover
Courtesy Harpreet Ghumman
Harpreet Ghumman's book cover

 Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Harpreet Ghumman as she shares her life journey and her new book that serves as powerful call to action for women.

The book is a must-read for anyone who has ever felt societal pressure to conform--leading women on a journey of self-discovery, living and loving unapologetically.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

 

 

 

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
