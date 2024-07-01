Cincinnati’s Red Bikes & Tri-State Trails for pleasure & commuting

Associate Producer, Jillian Parks visits with Wade Johnson, Executive Director of Tri State Trails, followed by Doug McClintock, Executive Director of Red Bike—Cincinnati’s regional non-profit bike-share program.

Courtesy Cincy Red Bikes Doug McClintock riding his Red Bike with Cincinnati's historic Roebling Bridge in background

Johnson’s Tri State Trails provides assistance to local governments to expand trail systems for both recreation and transportation. For example, the popular 34 mile Crown Trail loops around the city of Cincinnati. Tri State’s regional trail system spans across the greater Cincinnati region and into Kentucky.

Jillian Parks Left to Right— Anastasia Mileham, Tom Wilmer, Doug McClintock, Wade Johnson take a break along Cincinnati's Crown Trail.

McClintock notes that Red Bike spans two states, providing flexible micromobility option in the community, and prides itself on the impact of its equity program.

Red Bike Go, which provides income-qualified access to the service. In 2023, more than 35% of all rides on Red Bike were taken by members of the Go program.

Red Bike has been in business since 2014, and Doug has been with the organization since its earliest days, having moved into his current role in the late summer of 2022.

Recently Red Bike has been navigating the choppy waters of developing a sustainable funding model, something bike share programs nationwide are encountering as the transportation option gains popularity but lacks ongoing operating investments.

