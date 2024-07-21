Creating and managing affordable housing in San Luis Obispo County
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Collins, Executive Director, Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo.
Scott Collins, Executive Director of Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, offers insights about Subsidized apartments/housing; Housing Choice Vouchers (tenant-based section 8); project based vouchers (subsidized apartments, projects newly completed, close to completion and upcoming projects around the county.
