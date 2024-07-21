Creating and managing affordable housing in San Luis Obispo County

Scott Collins, Executive Director of Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, offers insights about Subsidized apartments/housing; Housing Choice Vouchers (tenant-based section 8); project based vouchers (subsidized apartments, projects newly completed, close to completion and upcoming projects around the county.

Scott Collins Executive Director, HASLO





