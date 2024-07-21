© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Creating and managing affordable housing in San Luis Obispo County

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 21, 2024 at 9:14 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Collins, Executive Director, Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo.


Scott Collins, Executive Director of Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, offers insights about Subsidized apartments/housing; Housing Choice Vouchers (tenant-based section 8); project based vouchers (subsidized apartments, projects newly completed, close to completion and upcoming projects around the county.

Scott Collins Executive Director, HASLO

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
