Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

In remembrance of an Alcatraz ex-con and his fresh-mown-grass epiphanous moment

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:37 PM PDT
Alcatraz Prison ex-con Robert Luke
Tom Wilmer
Alcatraz ex-con Robert Luke at a reunion of former guards and ex-cons August, 2015 two years before he passed away

A Best-of-the-Best Journeys podcast with Alcatraz ex-con two years before he passed away, originally recorded August 2015

Robert Luke was assigned prisoner number AZ 1118 upon his arrival at Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary on April 14th, 1954.

 

Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary now managed by the National Park Service
Tom Wilmer
Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary now managed by the National Park Service

Surprisingly it was the smell of fresh mown grass wafting across the island from somewhere in San Francisco that spurred him to go the straight and narrow path and led to his parole from Alcatraz on April 29th 1959.

Alcatraz as a federal installation dates from the 1850s
Tom Wilmer
Alcatraz as a federal installation dates from the 1850s

It was not until 51 years after Luke’s release from Alcatraz that he first confided to anyone other than his immediate family that he was an ex-con.

In 2011 Robert Luke published his book, Entombed on Alcatraz, a revealing book about his life on the Rock, Entombed on Alcatraz.

Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary cell block
Tom Wilmer
Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary cell block

Until shortly before he died on October, 2, 2017, Luke returned frequently to Alcatraz Island where he has achieved a “Rock” star status, regaling visitors from around the world with recollections of his life at Alcatraz.

Travel back in time to the 2015 Alcatraz ex-con and former guard reunion with correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with ex-con Robert Luke.

