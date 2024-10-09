Baddeck: The Canadian inland town that defines Cape Breton Island

Join associate producer Liz Beatty in Nova Scotia a province that's home to some amazing sights: the Bay of Fundy, Halifax, and of course, anywhere along Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail.

But in a province with 13,000 kilometres of coastline where you are never more than 50 km away from the ocean, there is a town nowhere near the Atlantic Ocean drawing crowds from across the globe. Award-winning musicians, dancers, international yachters, world-class inventors and more have all flocked to this one area for a long time.

Liz Beatty Maskill’s Harbour Lighthouse is a National Historic Site on the Bras d’Or Lake estuary.

Located on the shores of Bras d’Or Lake estuary is Baddeck, a small village situated in the heart of Cape Breton – so small that Cabot Trail-bound travellers might easily overlook it as they head to Cape Breton’s famous and fabulous ocean vistas; but that would be a huge mistake.

We would argue that Baddeck is the ideal home base for exploring the famed coastal trail and understanding what makes this whole region so special.

