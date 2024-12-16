© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Visit SLO CAL—promoting San Luis Obispo County’s finest attractions to the world

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Morro Rock vista from Morro Bay State Park
Cathy Cartier, Visit SLO CAL’s CEO shares insights about San Luis Obispo County’s non-profit tourism promotion organization.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conversation with Kathy Cartier, CEO of San Luis Obispo County’s non-profit countywide destination marking organization.

 

Dubbed Visit SLO CAL, the organization is surgically crafted to promote the best and most distinctive thing to do and see throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Funded via hotel occupancy taxes, Visit SLO CAL’s core values include: stewardship, Authenticity, Inclusion and a focus on the future.

To learn more about Visit SLO CAL and exploring San Luis Obispo County, sign up for the Visitor’s Magazine and their E-Newsletter at www.slocal.com

