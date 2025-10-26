Lahaina Rising wins best “Made in Hawaii” film award

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visited with director, Laurel Tamayo and producer, Tehya Jennett at the Patagonia community screening in Honolulu in the fall of 2024 to discover the back story of the documentary chronicling the devastating Lahaina fire.

Tehya Jennett Laurel Tamayo, Producer of Lahaina Rising documentary

Laurel Tamayo’s family lost their multigenerational home in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, the deadliest wildfire in modern US history. Through personal recounts, this documentary paints an intimate portrait of survival and community resilience in a climate emergency.



Not surprisingly the documentary was a recipient of the 2025 Hawaii International Film Festival’s “Best Made in Hawaii” Award.

The jury shared: “In a rare and remarkable occurrence, this year’s Made In Hawai‘i Award for Best Feature goes to two deserving films. Tied for first place is Lahaina Rising, directed by Matty Schweitzer — a powerful and haunting portrayal of the Lahaina wildfires and the courageous fight by the nonprofit Lahaina Strong for accountability and justice in the aftermath of an unprecedented tragedy.

The film will air again on Saturday November 8th at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 6 p.m., and the Waimea Kahilu Theater at 7:30 p.m.

