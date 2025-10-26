© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Lahaina Rising wins best “Made in Hawaii” film award

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 26, 2025 at 9:40 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Healing Lahaina film promo
Courtesy Laurel Tamayo
Healing Lahaina film promo

Laurel Tamayo, Producer of Lahaina Rising documentary about the Lahaina fire shares personal insights about the fire and film.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visited with director, Laurel Tamayo and producer, Tehya Jennett at the Patagonia community screening in Honolulu in the fall of 2024 to discover the back story of the documentary chronicling the devastating Lahaina fire.

Laurel Tamayo, Producer of Lahaina Rising documentary
Tehya Jennett
Laurel Tamayo, Producer of Lahaina Rising documentary

Laurel Tamayo’s family lost their multigenerational home in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire, the deadliest wildfire in modern US history. Through personal recounts, this documentary paints an intimate portrait of survival and community resilience in a climate emergency.
 
Not surprisingly the documentary was a recipient of the 2025 Hawaii International Film Festival’s “Best Made in Hawaii” Award.

The jury shared: “In a rare and remarkable occurrence, this year’s Made In Hawai‘i Award for Best Feature goes to two deserving films. Tied for first place is Lahaina Rising, directed by Matty Schweitzer — a powerful and haunting portrayal of the Lahaina wildfires and the courageous fight by the nonprofit Lahaina Strong for accountability and justice in the aftermath of an unprecedented tragedy.
The film will air again on Saturday November 8th at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 6 p.m., and the Waimea Kahilu Theater at 7:30 p.m.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Maui
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer