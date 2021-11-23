KCBX News Update: SLO Botanical Gardens to host "Free Day at the Garden," and SLO airport reopens COVID-19 testing facility

SLO Botanical Garden to host “Free Day at the Garden”

This Friday, the SLO Botanical garden will host a “Free Day at the Garden” where all visitors can visit for free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dara Rosenwasser is the garden’s communications and events director.

She says the gardens have a whole team of nature enthusiasts and experts working to create a family-friendly experience.

“We have many folks on staff who are avid environmentalists, and we have a whole science division that is primarily dedicated to that and the wonders of nature,” Rosenwasser said.

On their website , the garden says it’s holding the event because “enjoying the gardens is better for you (and the environment) than Black Friday.”

Rosenwasser says the gardens showcase the different variety of Mediterranean plants and encourages people to come see them.

“Instead of the Black Friday shopping frenzy, come and enjoy the peaceful strolls of our garden paths and see what’s in bloom,” Rosenwasser said.

The garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road in San Luis Obispo and their website is slobg.org .

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reopens COVID-19 testing facility

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport has reopened its COVID-19 testing facility.

The facility will be operated by COVID Clinic, which operates programs at several California airports.

The testing site is drive-through and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It offers rapid testing and PCR testing, and appointments are recommended to guarantee same-day testing. Walk-ins are accepted, however.

Beginning Dec. 6, testing hours will expand at the airport to seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.