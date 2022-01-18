KCBX News Update: Two more SLO County COVID deaths as surge continues, and Downtown SLO parking app choices expand

Two more SLO County residents die from COVID amid January surge

Two more people in San Luis Obispo County have died from COVID-19, according to County Public Health.

They ranged in age from 80 to 100, and their deaths bring the county’s total number of official COVID deaths to 380.

55 county residents are in the hospital for COVID, eight of which are in the ICU. The county says local hospitals are reporting “severe pressure on their staff and facilities.”

The county has confirmed 1,565 cases of the virus since Friday, and the 14-day daily average is the highest it’s ever been at 383.

There have now been 6,350 reported cases so far this month, compared to 7,437 in all of January 2021.

But County Public Health also said on Twitter that the official number of new cases in the county is likely significantly lower than the real number, as the day after a Monday holiday often sees delays in reporting.

The county is advising people to wear N95, KN95 or surgical masks for extra protection against the highly-contagious Omicron variant. Masks are required in indoor public places in SLO County, as they are throughout the state of California.

The county’s COVID-19 website is slopublichealth.org/COVID19 .

Downtown SLO now has three more apps for parking

People who park in Downtown SLO now have four options when it comes to paying for parking through an app.

The four apps are called ParkMobile, Park Smart, PayByPhone and HONK, and they supplement the city’s pay stations.

The city enforces street parking Monday through Saturday from 9a.m. to 9p.m. and Sunday from 1p.m. to 9p.m., including holidays.