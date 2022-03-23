© 2022 KCBX
Inside Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail

Published March 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM PDT
KCSB jail.png

Santa Barbara County opened its long-awaited Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria last January, following a long history of litigation and controversy at the county’s 50-year-old Main Jail. But while the new building is marketed at a beacon of hope for Santa Barbara’s criminal justice system, issues persist at both facilities.

KCSB’s Ashley Rusch and Jackie Sedley take you inside.

This story was originally published and aired by KCSB and aired on KCBX's Issues & Ideas.

Santa Barbara County Jail
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is the News & Public Affairs Director at KCSB, the student-run radio station at UC Santa Barbara.
See stories by Ashley Rusch
Jackie Sedley
Jackie Sedley is a Communications student at UCSB and produces for KCSB and KCRW.
See stories by Jackie Sedley
KCSB
KCSB is the student-run radio station at UC Santa Barbara.
See stories by KCSB
