Inside Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail

Santa Barbara County opened its long-awaited Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria last January, following a long history of litigation and controversy at the county’s 50-year-old Main Jail. But while the new building is marketed at a beacon of hope for Santa Barbara’s criminal justice system, issues persist at both facilities.

KCSB’s Ashley Rusch and Jackie Sedley take you inside.

This story was originally published and aired by KCSB and aired on KCBX's Issues & Ideas.