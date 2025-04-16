$2M Grover Beach sewage project delayed amid proposed rate increase

A $2.3 million storm drain project in Grover Beach has been put on hold due to aging sewer infrastructure that city officials say must be addressed before construction can move forward.

City council members this week discussed a proposed sewage rate increase that would help fund the upgrades.

If the rate hike is approved, residents’ monthly sewer bills would increase by about $5. Every year after that, another $5 increase would apply through 2030. The current average monthly bill is $76, and it's projected to reach approximately $109 in five years.

During public comment at the meeting, Grover Beach resident Christa Jeffrees shared her personal experience with failing sewer lines.

Jeffrees, who lives on Ramona Avenue — one of the streets slated for upgrades — described discovering a pile of toilet paper outside her home shortly after moving in more than a decade ago.

“We found out the previous tenant had been plunging all the toilets every day for six years because she had not repaired or replaced the sewer lateral in the house,” Jeffrees said. “I really did not like having poop and toilet paper in my front yard and I don't think anybody in the audience would like having poop and toilet paper in their front yard.”

Jeffrees said while she understands a rate increase may be unpopular, she believes the infrastructure improvements are necessary.

“I know it’s going to cost more. It’s going to be worth it,” Jeffrees said.

Other residents expressed concern about the financial impact of the proposed increase, claiming the city is gearing up for mass development.

However, City Manager Matthew Bronson told KCBX that the new sewage system would be an upgrade to the current system, and added that it's intended to support the city's growing population.

Meanwhile, Grover Beach resident David Swiff questioned the information presented by city staff at the meeting. Staff had said the proposed increase is lower than most Central Coast cities.

“We are a unique town with a unique population and unique square miles,” Swiff said. “Trying to compare our cost of service to another city’s cost of service is just trying to confuse people.”

The Grover Beach City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed rate increase June 9.

