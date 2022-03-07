Ever-abundant acorns become flour
The acorns that Brandon and Fr Ian will process.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The equipment to process the acorns into flour: A blender to break them up, and then a flour mill to produce the fine powder.
The acorns are shelled and ready to process.
After the acorns get roughly chopped in the blender, they soak for a couple of days to remove the tannins, and then they are dried before milling into flour.
Into the mill go the dried acorns.
Chocolate Chip Cookies made with 1/3 acorn flour and 2/3 wheat flour.
