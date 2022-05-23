© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Foraging for mushrooms in the forest and at the neighbor's

Published May 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT
A basket of mushrooms from Christophe
1 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 00
Dennis with a foraged mushroom that is not quite dried up. The giant laughing gym.
2 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 01
More dead mushrooms since we foraged too long after rain.
3 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 03
One of several "mushroom graveyards"
4 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 02
We found a fresh mushroom at last! The fly agaric mushroom is the "Alice in Wonderland" mushroom.
5 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 04
Christophe with his substrates on which mushrooms grow
6 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 05
This is how mushrooms are grown in Christophe's barn.
7 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 06
Christophe's lion's mane mushrooms
8 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 07
Christophe in the 8x10 tent for growing mushrooms.
9 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 08
Christophe harvesting mushrooms
10 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 09
Rosa inspecting her produce
11 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 10
Rosa's inventory of mycelium for inoculation
12 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 11
Rosa puts her barley substrate in long bags, which then resemble salami. The mushrooms grow out of the holes.
13 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 12
Rosa's beautiful mushroom freshly picked
14 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 13
Just one of several bins ready for market
15 of 15  — PWF Mushrooms 14
Foraging for mushrooms is a fun way to get exercise while hunting for food. However, with California's lack of rain, there are more mushroom graveyards than there are mushroom fields. Some have taken an entrepreneurial approach and are growing them in their homes.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
