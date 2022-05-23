Foraging for mushrooms in the forest and at the neighbor's
1 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 00
A basket of mushrooms from Christophe
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 01
Dennis with a foraged mushroom that is not quite dried up. The giant laughing gym.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 03
More dead mushrooms since we foraged too long after rain.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 02
One of several "mushroom graveyards"
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 04
We found a fresh mushroom at last! The fly agaric mushroom is the "Alice in Wonderland" mushroom.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 05
Christophe with his substrates on which mushrooms grow
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 06
This is how mushrooms are grown in Christophe's barn.
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 07
Christophe's lion's mane mushrooms
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 08
Christophe in the 8x10 tent for growing mushrooms.
Fr. Ian Delinger
10 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 09
Christophe harvesting mushrooms
Fr. Ian Delinger
11 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 10
Rosa inspecting her produce
Fr. Ian Delinger
12 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 11
Rosa's inventory of mycelium for inoculation
Fr. Ian Delinger
13 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 12
Rosa puts her barley substrate in long bags, which then resemble salami. The mushrooms grow out of the holes.
Fr. Ian Delinger
14 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 13
Rosa's beautiful mushroom freshly picked
Fr. Ian Delinger
15 of 15 — PWF Mushrooms 14
Just one of several bins ready for market
Fr. Ian Delinger