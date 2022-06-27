© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Tortillas of Love

Published June 27, 2022 at 1:50 PM PDT
PWF - Tortillas 01
1 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 01
Corn tortillas made with 2 ingredients (masa and water), great skill and lots of love.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF Tortillas 02
2 of 10  — PWF Tortillas 02
Isabel kneads the masa and water until it feels perfect.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 03
3 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 03
Isabel's tortilla press
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 04
4 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 04
Isabel uses the 15-year-old press for corn tortillas only.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 05
5 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 05
When fried on the comal, the corn tortillas puff up.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 06
6 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 06
Isabel mixes the flour tortillas with flour, water, a pinch of baking powder and a drop of oil.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 07
7 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 07
Flour Tortillas must be rolled out. The press is ineffective.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 08
8 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 08
Flour tortillas are much more delicate, cook quickly and the scorch marks are what make them tasty.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 09
9 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 09
Isabel made Mole so both the corn and flour tortillas could be tasted with food.
Fr. Ian Delinger
PWF - Tortillas 10
10 of 10  — PWF - Tortillas 10
Once home, Fr. Ian ate Isabel's tortillas with a bowl of chili and as a carnitas quesotaco.
Fr. Ian Delinger

Some people made handmade tortillas every single day. In King City, Isabel Garcia does just that. Her experience, skill and love produce amazing tortillas with just a few ingredients.

The song in this segment is "There's No Tortillas" by Lalo Guerrero.
You can listen to the full song here:

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
