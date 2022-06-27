Tortillas of Love
1 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 01
Corn tortillas made with 2 ingredients (masa and water), great skill and lots of love.
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 10 — PWF Tortillas 02
Isabel kneads the masa and water until it feels perfect.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 03
Isabel's tortilla press
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 04
Isabel uses the 15-year-old press for corn tortillas only.
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 05
When fried on the comal, the corn tortillas puff up.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 06
Isabel mixes the flour tortillas with flour, water, a pinch of baking powder and a drop of oil.
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 07
Flour Tortillas must be rolled out. The press is ineffective.
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 08
Flour tortillas are much more delicate, cook quickly and the scorch marks are what make them tasty.
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 09
Isabel made Mole so both the corn and flour tortillas could be tasted with food.
Fr. Ian Delinger
10 of 10 — PWF - Tortillas 10
Once home, Fr. Ian ate Isabel's tortillas with a bowl of chili and as a carnitas quesotaco.
Fr. Ian Delinger